The AL Wild Card Series begins on Tuesday when the Tampa Bay Rays play host to the Texas Rangers. Action begins at 3:08 PM ET at Tropicana Field, and can be watched on ABC. Tyler Glasnow is starting for the Rays and Jordan Montgomery is expected to start for the Rangers.

Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 230 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage.

The Rays are third in the majors with a .260 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.3 runs per game (860 total).

The Rays' .332 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.177).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 233 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Texas ranks third in the majors with a .452 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .337.

The Rangers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.27 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.267 WHIP this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Glasnow (10-7) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 120 2/3 innings pitched, with 162 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Glasnow is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the year.

Glasnow is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

In two of his 21 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Montgomery (10-11) for his 33rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Red Sox W 9-7 Away Zach Eflin Tanner Houck 9/27/2023 Red Sox W 5-0 Away Tyler Glasnow Brayan Bello 9/29/2023 Blue Jays L 11-4 Away Aaron Civale Yusei Kikuchi 9/30/2023 Blue Jays W 7-5 Away Shawn Armstrong Hyun-Jin Ryu 10/1/2023 Blue Jays W 12-8 Away Jacob Lopez Wes Parsons 10/3/2023 Rangers - Home Tyler Glasnow Jordan Montgomery 10/4/2023 Rangers - Home Zach Eflin Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Angels W 5-0 Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners L 8-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Dane Dunning George Kirby 10/3/2023 Rays - Away Jordan Montgomery Tyler Glasnow 10/4/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin

