The Buffalo Bills have +700 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-best in the league as of October 4.

Watch the Bills this season on Fubo!

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: -125

-125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bills to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+700), the Bills are third-best in the league. They are two spots higher than that, best, according to computer rankings.

The Bills have had the eighth-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1000 at the beginning of the season to +700.

The Bills' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 12.5%.

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo has three wins in four games against the spread this year.

Buffalo has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

The Bills have a 3-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

Buffalo has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Bills are putting up 391 yards per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. On defense, they rank sixth, surrendering 288 yards per game.

The Bills have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (second-best with 34.8 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 13.8 points allowed per game) this season.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has thrown for 1,048 yards (262.0 per game), completing 74.8%, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Allen has scored two TDs and picked up 106 yards.

Stefon Diggs has 31 receptions for 399 yards (99.8 per game) and four TDs in four games.

In four games, James Cook has run for 296 yards (74.0 per game) and one score.

In four games, Gabriel Davis has 12 receptions for 220 yards (55.0 per game) and three scores.

As a key defensive contributor, the Bills' Terrel Bernard has totaled 29 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in his four games.

Bet on Bills to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +15000 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +25000 3 September 24 @ Commanders W 37-3 +12500 4 October 1 Dolphins W 48-20 +1100 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +20000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +12500 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +3500 10 November 13 Broncos - +20000 11 November 19 Jets - +15000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +550 15 December 17 Cowboys - +900 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2200 17 December 31 Patriots - +12500 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +1100

Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.