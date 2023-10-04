Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Currently the New York Giants have been given +20000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Giants this season on Fubo!
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +5000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+20000), the Giants are 27th in the NFL. They are three spots higher than that, 24th, according to computer rankings.
- The Giants' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +20000, the sixth-biggest change among all teams.
- The Giants' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.5%.
New York Betting Insights
- New York is winless against the spread this year.
- The Giants have had one game (out of four) hit the over this season.
- The Giants have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- New York has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
- The Giants have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking second-worst with 252 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 19th in the NFL (341.5 yards allowed per game).
- It's been a hard stretch for the Giants, who rank worst in scoring offense (11.5 points per game) and third-worst in scoring defense (30.5 points per game allowed) in 2023.
Giants Impact Players
- In four games, Daniel Jones has thrown for 765 yards (191.3 per game), with two TDs and six INTs, and completing 68.7%.
- Also, Jones has rushed for 173 yards and one TD.
- On the ground, Saquon Barkley has scored one touchdown and accumulated 114 yards (57.0 per game).
- Also, Barkley has nine catches for 41 yards and one TD.
- Matt Breida has rushed for 61 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- Darren Waller has 15 catches for 153 yards (38.3 per game) and zero TDs in four games.
- In four games for the Giants, Bobby Okereke has collected 3.0 TFL and 32 tackles.
Bet on Giants to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Player Futures
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|L 40-0
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|W 31-28
|+75000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|L 30-12
|+500
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|L 24-3
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+12500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+700
Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.