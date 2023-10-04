Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Right now the New York Jets have been given +15000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Sportsbooks rate the Jets much lower (26th in the league) than the computer rankings do (20th).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Jets' Super Bowl odds down from +1800 at the start of the season to +15000. Among all teams in the league, that is the seventh-biggest change.
- With odds of +15000, the Jets have been given a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
New York Betting Insights
- New York has won twice against the spread this season.
- Two of the Jets' four games have gone over the point total.
- The Jets have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.
- New York has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.
- The Jets rank third-worst in total offense (252.8 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 23rd with 363.8 yards allowed per game.
- On offense, the Jets rank 25th in the NFL with 15.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th in points allowed (363.8 points allowed per contest).
Jets Impact Players
- In four games, Zach Wilson has passed for 712 yards (178.0 per game), with four TDs and four INTs, and completing 58.5%.
- On the ground, Wilson has scored zero TDs and picked up 57 yards.
- In four games, Garrett Wilson has 21 receptions for 225 yards (56.3 per game) and two TDs.
- On the ground, Breece Hall has scored zero TDs and gained 210 yards (52.5 per game).
- In four games, Allen Lazard has 10 receptions for 169 yards (42.3 per game) and one score.
- On defense, Quincy Williams has helped set the tone with 39 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and four passes defended in four games.
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+700
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|L 30-10
|+900
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|L 15-10
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|L 23-20
|+550
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+20000
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2200
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+12500
Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
