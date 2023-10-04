Right now the New York Jets have been given +15000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Jets this season on Fubo!

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jets to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Jets much lower (26th in the league) than the computer rankings do (20th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Jets' Super Bowl odds down from +1800 at the start of the season to +15000. Among all teams in the league, that is the seventh-biggest change.

With odds of +15000, the Jets have been given a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New York Betting Insights

New York has won twice against the spread this season.

Two of the Jets' four games have gone over the point total.

The Jets have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

New York has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

The Jets rank third-worst in total offense (252.8 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 23rd with 363.8 yards allowed per game.

On offense, the Jets rank 25th in the NFL with 15.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th in points allowed (363.8 points allowed per contest).

Jets Impact Players

In four games, Zach Wilson has passed for 712 yards (178.0 per game), with four TDs and four INTs, and completing 58.5%.

On the ground, Wilson has scored zero TDs and picked up 57 yards.

In four games, Garrett Wilson has 21 receptions for 225 yards (56.3 per game) and two TDs.

On the ground, Breece Hall has scored zero TDs and gained 210 yards (52.5 per game).

In four games, Allen Lazard has 10 receptions for 169 yards (42.3 per game) and one score.

On defense, Quincy Williams has helped set the tone with 39 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and four passes defended in four games.

Bet on Jets to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +700 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +900 3 September 24 Patriots L 15-10 +12500 4 October 1 Chiefs L 23-20 +550 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +20000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +20000 9 November 6 Chargers - +2200 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +25000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +700 12 November 24 Dolphins - +1100 13 December 3 Falcons - +10000 14 December 10 Texans - +10000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +1100 16 December 24 Commanders - +12500 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +12500

Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.