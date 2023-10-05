The Buffalo Bills have +700 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-best in the NFL as of October 5.

Watch the Bills this season on Fubo!

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: -125

-125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bills to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bills are only third-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+700), but best according to computer rankings.

The Bills have had the eighth-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1000 at the start of the season to +700.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Bills have a 12.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo has beaten the spread three times in four games.

Two of the Bills' four games have gone over the point total.

The Bills have won 75% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (3-1).

Buffalo has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

From an offensive standpoint, the Bills rank sixth in the NFL with 391 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in total defense (288 yards allowed per contest).

The Bills have been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in scoring offense (34.8 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (13.8 points allowed per game).

Bills Impact Players

In four games, Josh Allen has passed for 1,048 yards (262.0 per game), with nine TDs and four INTs, and completing 74.8%.

On the ground, Allen has scored two TDs and gained 106 yards.

In four games, Stefon Diggs has 31 catches for 399 yards (99.8 per game) and four TDs.

In four games, James Cook has rushed for 296 yards (74.0 per game) and one score.

Gabriel Davis has 12 receptions for 220 yards (55.0 per game) and three TDs in four games.

On defense, Terrel Bernard has helped set the tone with two picks to go with 29 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended in four games.

Bet on Bills to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +15000 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +25000 3 September 24 @ Commanders W 37-3 +12500 4 October 1 Dolphins W 48-20 +1100 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +20000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +12500 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +3500 10 November 13 Broncos - +20000 11 November 19 Jets - +15000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +550 15 December 17 Cowboys - +900 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2200 17 December 31 Patriots - +12500 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +1100

Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.