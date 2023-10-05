Chicago (0-4) brings a four-game losing streak into a matchup with Washington (2-2) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField. The Commanders are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the outing.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Commanders taking on the Bears, see the article below. We have put together all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Commanders vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Commanders have led one time, have trailed two times, and have been knotted up one time.

Washington's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 8.5 points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this year, the Bears have led in one game and have been losing in three games.

2nd Quarter

In four games this year, the Commanders have been outscored in the second quarter one time and outscored their opponent three times.

Washington's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 4.8 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, been outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Washington is averaging 1.8 points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

The Bears have been outscored in the third quarter in three games this season. Meanwhile, they've tied the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In four games this season, the Commanders have been outscored in the fourth quarter one time and won three times.

Washington's offense is averaging 12 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.3 points on average in that quarter.

After four games this season, the Bears have lost the fourth quarter one time and won three times.

Commanders vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders have led after the first half in two games this season and have been losing after the first half in two games.

At the end of the first half, the Bears have been leading one time and have been losing three times.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games and have lost the second half in two games.

Washington's offense is averaging 13.8 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 12.5 points on average in the second half.

In four games this season, the Bears have won the second half two times (0-2 record in those games), lost one time (0-1), and tied one time (0-1).

