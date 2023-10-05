D.J. Moore vs. Emmanuel Forbes: Week 5 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
D.J. Moore against the Washington Commanders pass defense and Emmanuel Forbes is a matchup to watch in Week 5, when the Bears face the Commanders at FedExField. We have stats and information available for you below.
Bears vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: FedExField
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders
|42.1
|10.5
|13
|54
|8.67
D.J. Moore vs. Emmanuel Forbes Insights
D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense
- D.J. Moore paces his squad with 301 receiving yards on 19 catches with two touchdowns.
- Through the air, Chicago's passing offense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks ninth-last in the league with 745 passing yards (186.3 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 21st (6.1).
- The Bears rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored (18.8 per game) and 21st in total yards (305.3 per game).
- Chicago is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 30.8 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Bears are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 13 total red-zone pass attempts (48.1% red-zone pass rate).
Emmanuel Forbes & the Commanders' Defense
- Emmanuel Forbes has a team-leading one interception to go along with 18 tackles, two TFL, and five passes defended.
- In terms of passing defense, Washington is allowing 230 yards per game (920 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 20 in the league.
- The Commanders are giving up 30 points per game, fourth-most in the NFL.
- Washington has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- Four players have hauled in a touchdown against the Commanders this season.
D.J. Moore vs. Emmanuel Forbes Advanced Stats
|D.J. Moore
|Emmanuel Forbes
|Rec. Targets
|24
|12
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|19
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.8
|6
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|301
|18
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|75.3
|4.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|94
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
