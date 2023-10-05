In Erie County, New York, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Erie County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

North Tonawanda Senior High School at Sweet Home Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5

7:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: Amherst, NY

Amherst, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Grand Island Senior High School at Williamsville East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: East Amherst, NY

East Amherst, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Tonawanda Senior High School at Alden Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Alden, NY

Alden, NY Conference: Erie County 4

Erie County 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lancaster High School at Jamestown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Jamestown, NY

Jamestown, NY Conference: Erie County 1

Erie County 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mckinley High School at West Seneca West Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: West Seneca, NY

West Seneca, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

St Francis High School at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School