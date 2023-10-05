New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Erie County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In Erie County, New York, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Erie County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
North Tonawanda Senior High School at Sweet Home Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Amherst, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Grand Island Senior High School at Williamsville East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: East Amherst, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tonawanda Senior High School at Alden Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Alden, NY
- Conference: Erie County 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lancaster High School at Jamestown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Jamestown, NY
- Conference: Erie County 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mckinley High School at West Seneca West Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: West Seneca, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
St Francis High School at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
