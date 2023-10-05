Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the New York Giants are 27th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +5000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Bookmakers rate the Giants lower (27th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (24th).
- The Giants' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +6600 at the start of the season to +20000, the sixth-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +20000, the Giants have been given a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
New York Betting Insights
- New York is winless against the spread this year.
- The Giants have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.
- The Giants have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.
- This season, New York has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
- While the Giants rank 19th in total defense with 341.5 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking second-worst (252.0 yards per game).
- It's been a difficult stretch for the Giants, who rank worst in scoring offense (11.5 points per game) and third-worst in scoring defense (30.5 points per game allowed) in 2023.
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones has two touchdown passes and six picks in four games, completing 68.7% for 765 yards (191.3 per game).
- On the ground, Jones has scored one touchdown and picked up 173 yards.
- Saquon Barkley has rushed for 114 yards (57.0 per game) and one touchdown in two games.
- In the passing game, Barkley has scored one time, with nine receptions for 41 yards.
- Matt Breida has run for 61 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- Darren Waller has 15 receptions for 153 yards (38.3 per game) and zero TDs in four games.
- On defense, Bobby Okereke has helped set the tone with 32 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended in four games.
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|L 40-0
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|W 31-28
|+75000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|L 30-12
|+500
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|L 24-3
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+12500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+700
Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
