If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Niagara County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Niagara County, New York High School Football Games This Week

North Tonawanda Senior High School at Sweet Home Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5

7:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: Amherst, NY

Amherst, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Royalton Hartland High School at Eden High School