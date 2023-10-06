Bills Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills have +700 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-best in the NFL as of October 6.
Bills Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: -125
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700
Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Bills' Super Bowl odds (+700) place them just third-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are best.
- The Bills were +900 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +700, which is the eighth-smallest change in the entire league.
- The Bills' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 12.5%.
Buffalo Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Buffalo is 3-1-0 this season.
- Buffalo has had two games (out of four) hit the over this year.
- The Bills have compiled a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
- Buffalo has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Bills are totaling 391 yards per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank sixth, surrendering 288 yards per contest.
- The Bills have been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (34.8 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (13.8 points allowed per game).
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen has thrown for 1,048 yards (262.0 per game), completing 74.8%, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.
- On the ground, Allen has scored two TDs and accumulated 106 yards.
- In the passing game, Stefon Diggs has scored four times, catching 31 balls for 399 yards (99.8 per game).
- In four games, James Cook has run for 296 yards (74.0 per game) and one score.
- Gabriel Davis has 12 catches for 220 yards (55.0 per game) and three TDs in four games.
- On defense, Terrel Bernard has helped set the tone with two picks to go with 29 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended in four games.
2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|@ Jets
|L 22-16
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Raiders
|W 38-10
|+25000
|3
|September 24
|@ Commanders
|W 37-3
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|Dolphins
|W 48-20
|+1100
|5
|October 8
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|6
|October 15
|Giants
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 22
|@ Patriots
|-
|+12500
|8
|October 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Bengals
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 13
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|11
|November 19
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+550
|15
|December 17
|Cowboys
|-
|+900
|16
|December 23
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Patriots
|-
|+12500
|18
|January 7
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
Odds are current as of October 6 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
