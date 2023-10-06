If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Broome County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Broome County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Vestal Senior High School at Elmira High School