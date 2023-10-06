Chenango County, New York has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Niagara County
  • Erie County
  • Orange County
  • Nassau County

    • Chenango County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Owego Free Academy at Norwich Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Norwich, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.