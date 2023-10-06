We have 2023 high school football competition in Clinton County, New York this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Niagara County
  • Orange County
  • Nassau County
  • Erie County

    • Clinton County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Beekmantown Senior High School at AuSable Valley Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Au Sable Forks, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Plattsburgh Senior High School at Saranac High School

    • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Saranac, NY
    • Conference: Champlain Valley 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.