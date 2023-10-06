New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Clinton County, New York this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Clinton County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Beekmantown Senior High School at AuSable Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Au Sable Forks, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Plattsburgh Senior High School at Saranac High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Saranac, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
