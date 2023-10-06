Based on our computer projection model, the Harvard Crimson will defeat the Cornell Big Red when the two teams match up at Harvard Stadium on Friday, October 6, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Cornell vs. Harvard Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Harvard (-27.8) 56 Harvard 42, Cornell 14

Cornell Betting Info (2022)

The Big Red put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, four Big Red games went over the point total.

Harvard Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson have covered the spread in every game this year.

One of the Crimson's one games this season has hit the over.

Big Red vs. Crimson 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Harvard 39 24 39.5 22 -- -- Cornell 23.7 25.3 25 35 23 20.5

