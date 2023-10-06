The Harvard Crimson (3-0) and the Cornell Big Red (2-1) square off on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Harvard Stadium in a battle of Ivy League opponents.

Harvard is putting up 390.3 yards per game on offense (39th in the FCS), and rank 98th defensively, yielding 409.0 yards allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Cornell ranks 40th in the FCS (385.3 total yards per game) and 31st on the other side of the ball (311.7 total yards allowed per contest).

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Cornell vs. Harvard Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Allston, Massachusetts

Allston, Massachusetts Venue: Harvard Stadium

Cornell vs. Harvard Key Statistics

Cornell Harvard 385.3 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (110th) 311.7 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.0 (21st) 135.0 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.7 (9th) 250.3 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.7 (104th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang has thrown for 716 yards (238.7 ypg) to lead Cornell, completing 66% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 182 yards (60.7 ypg) on 43 carries with three touchdowns.

Gannon Carothers has run for 112 yards across 21 attempts.

Nicholas Laboy's 215 receiving yards (71.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 17 catches on 12 targets with two touchdowns.

Davon Kiser has put together a 140-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught five passes on one target.

Doryn Smith's seven targets have resulted in eight grabs for 85 yards.

Harvard Stats Leaders

Charles DePrima has thrown for 446 yards, completing 48.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 300 yards (100.0 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Shane McLaughlin has racked up 330 rushing yards on 43 carries, scoring three touchdowns. He's also added 45 yards (15.0 per game) on three catches with one touchdown.

Cooper Barkate has hauled in 16 catches for 232 yards (77.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Tyler Neville has caught eight passes for 123 yards (41.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

