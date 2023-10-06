New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cortland County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Cortland County, New York, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Cortland County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Oswego Senior High School at Cortland Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cortland, NY
- Conference: Salt City - Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian River High School at Homer Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Homer, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
