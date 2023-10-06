High school football competition in Dutchess County, New York is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Dutchess County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

TBD at Spackenkill High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park at Saugerties Senior High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 7

1:00 PM ET on October 7 Location: Saugerties, NY

Saugerties, NY Conference: Mid Hudson 1

Mid Hudson 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Valley Senior High School at Poughkeepsie High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7

2:00 PM ET on October 7 Location: Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park at Wellington C Mepham High School