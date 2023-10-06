High school football action in Essex County, New York is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Essex County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Saranac Lake Senior High School at Moriah Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Port Henry, NY

Port Henry, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Onteora Senior High School at Ticonderoga Senior High School