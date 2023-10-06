New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Essex County, New York is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Other Games in New York This Week
Essex County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Saranac Lake Senior High School at Moriah Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Port Henry, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Onteora Senior High School at Ticonderoga Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Ticonderoga, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
