New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Franklin County, New York, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Franklin County, New York High School Football Games This Week
St. Lawrence Senior High School at Tupper Lake Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Tupper Lake, NY
- Conference: East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potsdam Senior High School at Franklin Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Malone, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saranac Lake Senior High School at Moriah Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Port Henry, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
