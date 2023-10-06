At the moment the New York Giants are 27th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +5000

+5000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Giants' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +6600 at the start of the season to +20000, the sixth-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +20000, the Giants have been given a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New York Betting Insights

New York has no wins against the spread this season.

The Giants have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

The Giants have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

New York has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Giants rank second-worst in total offense (252 yards per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.5 yards allowed per contest.

The Giants rank worst in scoring offense (11.5 points per game) and fourth-worst in scoring defense (30.5 points per game allowed) this year.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones has passed for 765 yards (191.3 per game), completing 68.7%, with two touchdowns and six interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Jones has scored one touchdown and picked up 173 yards.

Saquon Barkley has rushed for 114 yards (57.0 per game) and one touchdown in two games.

Barkley also has nine receptions for 41 yards and one score.

In four games, Matt Breida has rushed for 61 yards (15.3 per game) and one score.

In the passing game, Darren Waller has scored zero times, catching 15 balls for 153 yards (38.3 per game).

Bobby Okereke has been wreaking havoc on defense, posting 32 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended for the Giants.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +900 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +75000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +500 4 October 2 Seahawks L 24-3 +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1100 6 October 15 @ Bills - +700 7 October 22 Commanders - +15000 8 October 29 Jets - +15000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +25000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +900 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +15000 12 November 26 Patriots - +12500 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +5000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

