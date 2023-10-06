New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Jefferson County, New York. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Jefferson County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Central Valley Academy at Carthage Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Carthage, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian River High School at Homer Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Homer, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mexico High School at South Jefferson Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Adams, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.