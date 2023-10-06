At +15000, the New York Jets are No. 25 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 6.

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

The Jets are 25th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (19th).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Jets have experienced the seventh-biggest change this season, falling from +1800 at the beginning to +15000.

With odds of +15000, the Jets have been given a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New York has won twice against the spread this season.

Two of the Jets' four games have hit the over.

The Jets have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season, New York has won one out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Jets have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking third-worst with 252.8 yards per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 22nd in the NFL (363.8 yards allowed per game).

The Jets are compiling 15.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 14th, allowing 21 points per contest.

In four games, Zach Wilson has thrown for 712 yards (178.0 per game), with four TDs and four INTs, and completing 58.5%.

Also, Wilson has run for 57 yards and zero scores.

Garrett Wilson has 21 receptions for 225 yards (56.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.

On the ground, Breece Hall has scored zero TDs and gained 210 yards (52.5 per game).

In four games, Allen Lazard has 10 receptions for 169 yards (42.3 per game) and one score.

On defense, Quincy Williams has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 39 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and four passes defended in four games.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +700 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +900 3 September 24 Patriots L 15-10 +12500 4 October 1 Chiefs L 23-20 +550 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +20000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +20000 9 November 6 Chargers - +2200 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +25000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +700 12 November 24 Dolphins - +1100 13 December 3 Falcons - +10000 14 December 10 Texans - +10000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +1100 16 December 24 Commanders - +15000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +12500

