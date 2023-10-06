If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Nassau County, New York this week, we've got what you need below.

Nassau County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Sewanhaka High School at H. Frank Carey High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on October 6

3:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Franklin Square, NY

Franklin Square, NY Conference: A-2

A-2 How to Stream: Watch Here

MacArthur High School at Jericho Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Jericho, NY

Jericho, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Wantagh Senior High School at South Side Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Rockville Centre, NY

Rockville Centre, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin Senior High School at Farmingdale Senior High School

Game Time: 6:20 PM ET on October 6

6:20 PM ET on October 6 Location: Farmingdale, NY

Farmingdale, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Stream South Senior High School at Island Trees Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Levittown, NY

Levittown, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Oyster Bay High School at East Rockaway Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: East Rockaway, NY

East Rockaway, NY Conference: Section 8 - 8

Section 8 - 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Roslyn High School at Elmont Memorial Senior High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7

3:00 PM ET on October 7 Location: Elmont, NY

Elmont, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

W. Tresper Clarke High School at Floral Park Memorial High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7

3:00 PM ET on October 7 Location: Floral Park, NY

Floral Park, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Manhasset Senior High School at Sanford H Calhoun High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7

3:00 PM ET on October 7 Location: Merrick, NY

Merrick, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park at Wellington C Mepham High School