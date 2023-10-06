Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in New York
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fans watching from New York will have their eyes on the Syracuse Orange versus the North Carolina Tar Heels, which is one of many solid options on the Week 6 college football slate.
College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week
Cornell Big Red at Harvard Crimson
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, October 6
- Venue: Harvard Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Boston College Eagles at Army Black Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Army (-3)
Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU Post Pioneers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Marist Red Foxes at Columbia Lions
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Stony Brook Seawolves at Morgan State Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Hughes Stadium
- TV Channel:
Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Fordham Rams
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Jack Coffey Field
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Central Michigan Chippewas at Buffalo Bulls
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: UB Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Central Michigan (-3)
Syracuse Orange at No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-9.5)
Albany (NY) Great Danes at Towson Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
