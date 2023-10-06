In Onondaga County, New York, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Onondaga County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Canastota Senior High School at Solvay Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Tully JrSr High School at John C. Birdlebough High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Phoenix, NY

Phoenix, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse at Cicero-North Syracuse High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Cicero, NY

Cicero, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Jamesville-Dewitt Senior High School at Westhill Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bishop Grimes Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: East Syracuse, NY

East Syracuse, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas R. Proctor High School at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Manlius, NY

Manlius, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Skaneateles Senior High School at Marcellus High School