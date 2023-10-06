There is high school football competition in Oswego County, New York this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

    • Oswego County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Oswego Senior High School at Cortland Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Cortland, NY
    • Conference: Salt City - Empire
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tully JrSr High School at John C. Birdlebough High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Phoenix, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mexico High School at South Jefferson Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Adams, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

