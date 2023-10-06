There is high school football competition in Oswego County, New York this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Oswego County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Oswego Senior High School at Cortland Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Cortland, NY

Cortland, NY Conference: Salt City - Empire

Salt City - Empire How to Stream: Watch Here

Tully JrSr High School at John C. Birdlebough High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Phoenix, NY

Phoenix, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Mexico High School at South Jefferson Senior High School