New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oswego County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Oswego County, New York this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Oswego County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Oswego Senior High School at Cortland Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cortland, NY
- Conference: Salt City - Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tully JrSr High School at John C. Birdlebough High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Phoenix, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mexico High School at South Jefferson Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Adams, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
