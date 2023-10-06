If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Rensselaer County, New York this week, we've got the information here.

    • Rensselaer County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Averill Park High School at Amsterdam High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Amsterdam, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

