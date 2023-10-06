Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Saratoga County, New York this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Niagara County
  • Orange County
  • Nassau County
  • Erie County

    • Saratoga County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Queensbury Senior High School at South Glens Falls High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: South Glens Falls, NY
    • Conference: Section 2 - Foothills
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Albany High School at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School

    • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Burnt Hills, NY
    • Conference: Section 2 - Suburban - Gray
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.