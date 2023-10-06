New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in St. Lawrence County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In St. Lawrence County, New York, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
St. Lawrence County, New York High School Football Games This Week
St. Lawrence Senior High School at Tupper Lake Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Tupper Lake, NY
- Conference: East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Massena Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Massena, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potsdam Senior High School at Franklin Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Malone, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
