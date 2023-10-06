In St. Lawrence County, New York, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Niagara County
  • Erie County
  • Orange County
  • Nassau County

    • St. Lawrence County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    St. Lawrence Senior High School at Tupper Lake Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Tupper Lake, NY
    • Conference: East
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Massena Central High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Massena, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Potsdam Senior High School at Franklin Academy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Malone, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.