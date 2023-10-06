Suffolk County, New York has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Suffolk County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Sayville High School at Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 6

4:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Manorville, NY

Manorville, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoreham-Wading River High School at Mount Sinai Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Mount Sinai, NY

Mount Sinai, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Ward Melville Senior High School at Lindenhurst Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Lindenhurst, NY

Lindenhurst, NY Conference: AA-2

AA-2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenport High School at Miller Place High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Miller Place, NY

Miller Place, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Sachem High School North at Walt Whitman High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Huntington Station, NY

Huntington Station, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Hauppauge High School at Westhampton Beach Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Westhampton Beach, NY

Westhampton Beach, NY Conference: A-4

A-4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Babylon Senior High School at Center Moriches High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Center Moriches, NY

Center Moriches, NY Conference: B/C/D-7

B/C/D-7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Deer Park High School at Half Hollow Hills High School East

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 7

1:30 PM ET on October 7 Location: Huntington Station, NY

Huntington Station, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Kings Park High School at Half Hollow Hills High School West

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7

2:00 PM ET on October 7 Location: Huntington Station, NY

Huntington Station, NY Conference: A-5

A-5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Walter G. O'Connell - Copiague High School at Bellport Senior High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7

2:00 PM ET on October 7 Location: Brookhaven, NY

Brookhaven, NY Conference: AA-3

AA-3 How to Stream: Watch Here

East Hampton High School at Comsewogue Senior High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 7

4:00 PM ET on October 7 Location: Port Jefferson Station, NY

Port Jefferson Station, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Point Senior High School at Smithtown High School West