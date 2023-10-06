New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Suffolk County, New York has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Suffolk County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Sayville High School at Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Manorville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoreham-Wading River High School at Mount Sinai Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mount Sinai, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ward Melville Senior High School at Lindenhurst Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lindenhurst, NY
- Conference: AA-2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenport High School at Miller Place High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Miller Place, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sachem High School North at Walt Whitman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hauppauge High School at Westhampton Beach Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Westhampton Beach, NY
- Conference: A-4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Babylon Senior High School at Center Moriches High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Center Moriches, NY
- Conference: B/C/D-7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Deer Park High School at Half Hollow Hills High School East
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kings Park High School at Half Hollow Hills High School West
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- Conference: A-5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walter G. O'Connell - Copiague High School at Bellport Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Brookhaven, NY
- Conference: AA-3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Hampton High School at Comsewogue Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Port Jefferson Station, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Point Senior High School at Smithtown High School West
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Smithtown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.