Currently the Buffalo Bills have the third-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +700.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: -125

-125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bills are two spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (third-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (best).

The Bills' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +1000 at the start of the season to +700, the eighth-smallest change among all teams.

With odds of +700, the Bills have been given a 12.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Two Bills games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.

The Bills have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Bills are averaging 391 yards per game on offense (sixth in NFL), and they rank sixth on defense with 288 yards allowed per game.

The Bills have been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (34.8 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (13.8 points allowed per game).

Bills Impact Players

In four games, Josh Allen has thrown for 1,048 yards (262.0 per game), with nine TDs and four INTs, and completing 74.8%.

Also, Allen has rushed for 106 yards and two scores.

In four games, Stefon Diggs has 31 receptions for 399 yards (99.8 per game) and four TDs.

On the ground, James Cook has scored one touchdown and picked up 296 yards (74.0 per game).

Gabriel Davis has 12 receptions for 220 yards (55.0 per game) and three TDs in four games.

Terrel Bernard has posted two picks to go with 29 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended in four games for the Bills.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +15000 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +25000 3 September 24 @ Commanders W 37-3 +15000 4 October 1 Dolphins W 48-20 +1100 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +20000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +12500 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +3500 10 November 13 Broncos - +20000 11 November 19 Jets - +15000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +550 15 December 17 Cowboys - +900 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2200 17 December 31 Patriots - +12500 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +1100

