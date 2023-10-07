A pair of MAC teams square off when the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-2) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) play on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Chippewas are favored by 3 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Central Michigan vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Central Michigan Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline BetMGM Central Michigan (-3) 54.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Central Michigan (-3.5) 54.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Buffalo is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year, the Bulls have an ATS record of 3-1.

Central Michigan has won two games against the spread this season.

The Chippewas have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.