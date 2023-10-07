The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-2) are 3-point favorites when they visit the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) in conference play on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at UB Stadium. The point total is set at 52.5.

Central Michigan owns the 89th-ranked scoring offense this year (25.8 points per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking 20th-worst with 33.4 points allowed per game. Buffalo has been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 25th-worst in total offense (333.6 total yards per game) and seventh-worst in total defense (460.4 total yards allowed per game).

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Central Michigan vs Buffalo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Central Michigan -3 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -160 +130

Buffalo Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Bulls are accumulating 330 yards per game (-64-worst in college football) and giving up 446.7 (-21-worst), ranking them among the poorest teams in both categories.

In their past three games, the Bulls are putting up 26 points per game (fourth-worst in college football), and giving up 36.7 per game (-98-worst).

In its past three games, Buffalo has thrown for 204.3 yards per game (-19-worst in the nation), and given up 243 in the air (-44-worst).

In their past three games, the Bulls have run for 125.7 yards per game (-48-worst in college football), and given up 203.7 on the ground (-85-worst).

Over their past three games, the Bulls have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Buffalo has gone over the total twice.

Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulls have been an underdog by 3 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Four of Buffalo's five games with a set total have hit the over (80%).

This season, Buffalo has won one out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

Buffalo has been at least a +130 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has compiled 1,075 yards (215 per game) while completing 60.5% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Mike Washington, has carried the ball 49 times for 234 yards (46.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ron Cook Jr. has racked up 58 carries and totaled 230 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 128 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Marlyn Johnson has registered 19 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 208 (41.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 28 times and has four touchdowns.

Nik McMillan has caught 10 passes and compiled 153 receiving yards (30.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Darrell Harding Jr.'s nine receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 149 yards (29.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Max Michel paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has three TFL and 10 tackles.

Buffalo's leading tackler, Devin Grant, has 15 tackles and one interception this year.

Charles McCartherens has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with three tackles and two passes defended.

