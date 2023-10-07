Our projection model predicts the Columbia Lions will defeat the Marist Red Foxes on Saturday, October 7 at 12:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Columbia vs. Marist Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Columbia (-28.8) 43.6 Columbia 36, Marist 7

Columbia Betting Info (2022)

The Lions compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Lions games.

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

Red Foxes games hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Lions vs. Red Foxes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Columbia 13.3 11.3 30.0 0.0 5.0 17.0 Marist 24.5 38.0 27.5 36.5 21.5 39.5

