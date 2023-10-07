Our projection model predicts the Fordham Rams will defeat the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Saturday, October 7 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Jack Coffey Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Fordham vs. Lehigh Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Fordham (-16.5) 48.0 Fordham 32, Lehigh 16

Fordham Betting Info (2023)

The Rams are unbeaten against the spread this season.

The Rams have had one game (out of one) go over the total this season.

Lehigh Betting Info (2022)

The Mountain Hawks won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

In Mountain Hawks games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Rams vs. Mountain Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fordham 33.4 23.0 45.0 8.0 25.7 33.0 Lehigh 13.6 31.2 15.0 30.5 12.7 31.7

