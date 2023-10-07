As of October 7 the New York Giants' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, place them 27th in the league.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +5000

+5000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+20000), the Giants are 27th in the league. They are two spots below that, 29th, according to computer rankings.

The Giants have experienced the sixth-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +20000.

The Giants have a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

New York Betting Insights

New York has no wins against the spread this season.

One Giants game (out of four) has gone over the point total this season.

The Giants have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

New York has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

While the Giants rank 19th in total defense with 341.5 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking second-worst (252 yards per game).

The Giants rank worst in scoring offense (11.5 points per game) and fourth-worst in scoring defense (30.5 points per game allowed) this season.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones has two TD passes and six picks in four games, completing 68.7% for 765 yards (191.3 per game).

Jones also has rushed for 173 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley has scored one touchdown and accumulated 114 yards (57.0 per game).

In the passing game, Barkley has scored one time, with nine catches for 41 yards.

On the ground, Matt Breida has scored one touchdown and accumulated 61 yards (15.3 per game).

In the passing game, Darren Waller has scored zero times, hauling in 15 balls for 153 yards (38.3 per game).

Bobby Okereke has been providing a big boost on defense, registering 32 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended for the Giants.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +900 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +75000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +500 4 October 2 Seahawks L 24-3 +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1100 6 October 15 @ Bills - +700 7 October 22 Commanders - +15000 8 October 29 Jets - +15000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +25000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +900 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +15000 12 November 26 Patriots - +12500 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +5000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.