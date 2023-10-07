Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New York Jets at the moment have the 25th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +15000.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Jets Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), the Jets are 25th in the league. They are far higher than that, 19th, according to computer rankings.
- The Jets' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +1800 at the beginning of the season to +15000, the seventh-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of the Jets winning the Super Bowl, based on their +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
New York Betting Insights
- New York has two wins against the spread this season.
- New York has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.
- The Jets have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.
- This season, New York has won one out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.
- While the Jets rank 22nd in total defense with 363.8 yards allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking third-worst (252.8 yards per game).
- The Jets are totaling 15.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 14th, giving up 21 points per contest.
Jets Impact Players
- Zach Wilson has four touchdown passes and four picks in four games, completing 58.5% for 712 yards (178.0 per game).
- In addition, Wilson has rushed for 57 yards and zero scores.
- In four games, Garrett Wilson has 21 catches for 225 yards (56.3 per game) and two TDs.
- On the ground, Breece Hall has scored zero TDs and gained 210 yards (52.5 per game).
- Allen Lazard has 10 catches for 169 yards (42.3 per game) and one TD in four games.
- Quincy Williams has been wreaking havoc on defense, recording 39 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and four passes defended for the Jets.
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+700
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|L 30-10
|+900
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|L 15-10
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|L 23-20
|+550
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+20000
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2200
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+12500
Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:27 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
