The LIU Post Pioneers (0-4) hit the road for an NEC battle against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium.

LIU Post is totaling 297.3 yards per game on offense (99th in the FCS), and rank 79th on defense, yielding 382.3 yards allowed per game. Sacred Heart ranks 19th-worst in total yards per game (282.8), but it has been better defensively, ranking 34th in the FCS with 315 total yards surrendered per contest.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on NEC Front Row.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LIU Post vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Old Westbury, New York

Old Westbury, New York Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

LIU Post vs. Sacred Heart Key Statistics

LIU Post Sacred Heart 297.3 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.8 (87th) 382.3 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315 (53rd) 173.5 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.8 (43rd) 123.8 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 119 (120th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Chris Howell has thrown for 285 yards (71.3 ypg) to lead LIU Post, completing 51.2% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 80 rushing yards on 29 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Pat Bowen has 162 rushing yards on 24 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Ethan Greenwood has carried the ball 24 times for 141 yards (35.3 per game).

Davon Wells has hauled in 13 receptions for 185 yards (46.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Owen Glascoe has hauled in nine receptions totaling 77 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Aviyon Smith-Mack has been the target of 10 passes and hauled in five grabs for 61 yards, an average of 15.3 yards per contest.

Sacred Heart Stats Leaders

Rob McCoy has put up 403 passing yards, or 80.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 48.8% of his passes and has thrown two touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 26 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Malik Grant, has carried the ball 91 times for 431 yards (86.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Jalen Madison has totaled 251 yards on 53 carries with four touchdowns.

Aboraa Kwarteng has registered 14 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 132 (26.4 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

Kevin McGuire has recorded 107 receiving yards (21.4 yards per game) on eight receptions.

Payton Rhoades has racked up 85 reciving yards (17 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed LIU Post or Sacred Heart gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.