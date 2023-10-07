Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in New York
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 6 college football schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels that should be of interest to fans in New York.
College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week
Sacred Heart Pioneers at LIU Post Pioneers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Boston College Eagles at Army Black Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Army (-2.5)
Marist Red Foxes at Columbia Lions
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Fordham Rams
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Jack Coffey Field
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Stony Brook Seawolves at Morgan State Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Hughes Stadium
- TV Channel:
Central Michigan Chippewas at Buffalo Bulls
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: UB Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Central Michigan (-3)
Syracuse Orange at No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-10)
Albany (NY) Great Danes at Towson Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
