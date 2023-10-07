Notre Dame vs. Louisville: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) carry the fourth-ranked pass defense in college football into a clash with the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (5-0), with the No. 16 pass offense, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 6.5-point favorites. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Louisville matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Louisville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-6.5)
|54.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-6.5)
|53.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
- Virginia Tech vs Florida State
- Kansas State vs Oklahoma State
- Alabama vs Texas A&M
- Syracuse vs North Carolina
- UCF vs Kansas
- Nebraska vs Illinois
- LSU vs Missouri
- South Florida vs UAB
- Oklahoma vs Texas
- Maryland vs Ohio State
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has put together a 4-1-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.
- Louisville has won two games against the spread this year.
Notre Dame & Louisville 2023 Futures Odds
|Notre Dame
|To Win the National Champ.
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|Louisville
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the ACC
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.