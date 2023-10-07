Based on our computer projections, the North Carolina Tar Heels will take down the Syracuse Orange when the two teams play at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Syracuse vs. North Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Syracuse (+10) Under (59.5) North Carolina 30, Syracuse 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 ACC Predictions

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on North Carolina vs. Syracuse? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Orange have a 25.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orange have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

The Orange have not gone over a point total in four games with a set over/under.

The average point total for the Syracuse this season is 5.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tar Heels have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

The Tar Heels have posted two wins against the spread this season.

North Carolina has not covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point favorites (0-1).

The Tar Heels have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

North Carolina games this season have posted an average total of 58.2, which is 1.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Orange vs. Tar Heels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 35.8 22 35.5 23.5 41 24 Syracuse 38.2 14.8 39 13.5 35 20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.