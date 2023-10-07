MEAC teams were in action for two games in the Week 6 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Virginia-Lynchburg vs. South Carolina State

Week 6 MEAC Results

South Carolina State 56 Virginia-Lynchburg 6

South Carolina State Leaders

  • Passing: Corey Fields (5-for-12, 155 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jawarn Howell (6 ATT, 76 YDS)
  • Receiving: Justin Smith-Brown (2 TAR, 2 REC, 93 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

South Carolina StateVirginia-Lynchburg
455Total Yards0
182Passing Yards0
273Rushing Yards0
1Turnovers2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's MEAC Games

Howard Bison at Harvard Crimson

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Harvard Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at South Carolina State Bulldogs

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Norfolk State Spartans at Tennessee State Tigers

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Hale Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.