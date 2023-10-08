The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) visit a streaking Buffalo Bills (3-1) team on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Bills have won three straight games.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Bills vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Bills Insights

The Bills score 14.3 more points per game (34.8) than the Jaguars give up (20.5).

The Bills collect 58 more yards per game (391) than the Jaguars give up per contest (333).

Buffalo rushes for 138 yards per game, 43.2 more than the 94.8 Jacksonville allows per outing.

The Bills have five giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have nine takeaways.

Bills Home Performance

In home games, the Bills put up 43 points per game and concede 15. That is more than they score (34.8) and concede (13.8) overall.

At home, the Bills accumulate 432 yards per game and give up 316.5. That's more than they gain (391) and allow (288) overall.

Buffalo racks up 288.5 passing yards per game in home games (35.5 more than its overall average), and gives up 218 at home (48.5 more than overall).

At home, the Bills accumulate 143.5 rushing yards per game and concede 98.5. That's more than they gain overall (138), and less than they allow (118.5).

The Bills convert 52.2% of third downs at home (1.2% higher than their overall average), and give up 35.3% at home (4.5% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 Las Vegas W 38-10 CBS 9/24/2023 at Washington W 37-3 CBS 10/1/2023 Miami W 48-20 CBS 10/8/2023 Jacksonville - NFL Network 10/15/2023 New York - NBC 10/22/2023 at New England - CBS 10/26/2023 Tampa Bay - Amazon Prime Video

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.