The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are favored by 5.5 points as they attempt to keep their three-game winning streak alive in a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This contest has a point total of 48.5.

The Bills' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Jaguars. The Jaguars' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you wager on their matchup with Bills.

Bills vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom

TV Info: NFL Network

Bills vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Buffalo has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bills are yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Buffalo's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Jacksonville has won twice against the spread this season.

A pair of Jacksonville four games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Josh Allen 260.5 (-115) - 32.5 (-115) - - - James Cook - - 52.5 (-115) - - - Gabriel Davis - - - - 39.5 (-115) - Stefon Diggs - - - - 84.5 (-115) - Dalton Kincaid - - - - 27.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

