Damien Harris was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills' Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars starts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. All of Harris' stats can be found on this page.

Looking at season stats, Harris has rushed for 80 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and has two catches (two targets) for 16 yards.

Damien Harris Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Bills.

Bills vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Live Stream: Fubo

Harris 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 19 80 1 4.2 2 2 16 0

Harris Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 1 3 0 2 16 0 Week 2 Raiders 7 33 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Commanders 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Dolphins 6 29 0 0 0 0

