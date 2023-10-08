Daniel Bellinger was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 5 contest against the Miami Dolphins begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Bellinger's stats can be found on this page.

In the passing game, Bellinger has been targeted three times, with season stats of 15 yards on three receptions (5 per catch) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Bellinger's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Daniel Bellinger Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Giants have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Wan'Dale Robinson (LP/knee): 9 Rec; 61 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Bellinger 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 3 3 15 11 0 5

Bellinger Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 3 @49ers 1 1 8 0 Week 4 Seahawks 1 1 6 0

Rep Daniel Bellinger and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.