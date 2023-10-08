Daniel Jones will be facing the eighth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his New York Giants meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Jones has tallied 765 passing yards (191.3 per game) for New York, completing 68.7% of his throws with two touchdown passes and six interceptions on the year. Jones has also chipped in in the ground game with 173 rushing yards (43.3 per game) on 34 attempts, including one touchdown.

Jones vs. the Dolphins

Jones vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Miami this year.

Four players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Dolphins this season.

One opposing quarterback have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Miami in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Dolphins this season.

The pass defense of the Dolphins is conceding 251 yards per contest this year, which ranks 25th in the league.

Opponents of the Dolphins have put up seven touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 24th in the NFL in that category.

Daniel Jones Passing Props vs. the Dolphins

Passing Yards: 227.5 (-115)

227.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+165)

Jones Passing Insights

Jones has gone over his passing yards prop total once this season.

The Giants, who are 32nd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 58.5% of the time while running 41.5%.

With 131 attempts for 765 passing yards, Jones is 30th in league play with 5.8 yards per attempt.

Once in four games this year, Jones completed a touchdown pass -- and he had more than one in that game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (60.0% of his team's five offensive TDs).

Jones accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 12 of his total 131 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 27-for-34 / 203 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 10 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 22-for-32 / 137 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 26-for-37 / 321 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 59 YDS / 1 TD vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 15-for-28 / 104 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 13 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs

