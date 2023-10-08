Darius Slayton will be up against the eighth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his New York Giants play the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Slayton has put up a 132-yard season thus far (33.0 yards receiving per game), reeling in 11 passes on 20 targets.

Slayton vs. the Dolphins

Slayton vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 13 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 13 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed one opposing receiver to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

The 251 passing yards per game yielded by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins have the No. 24 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up seven this season (1.8 per game).

Darius Slayton Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Slayton Receiving Insights

Slayton has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of four games (25.0%).

Slayton has received 14.9% of his team's 134 passing attempts this season (20 targets).

He has 132 receiving yards on 20 targets to rank 87th in league play with 6.6 yards per target.

Having played four games this year, Slayton has not had a TD reception.

Slayton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

