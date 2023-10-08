In Week 5 action at Hard Rock Stadium, the New York Giants' Darren Waller will be up against the Miami Dolphins defense and Emmanuel Ogbah. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup between the New York receivers versus the Dolphins' pass defense.

Giants vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

Darren Waller Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins 15.3 3.8 16 171 6.01

Darren Waller vs. Emmanuel Ogbah Insights

Darren Waller & the Giants' Offense

Darren Waller's 153 receiving yards (38.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 15 catches on 23 targets.

Through the air, New York is having trouble in the passing game this season, with just 632 passing yards (158 per game). It ranks 30th with two passing touchdowns.

With just 46 points (11.5 per game), the Giants are having trouble scoring points this season.

New York averages 33.5 pass attempts per contest this year, ranking it 17th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Giants air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 12 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (44.4% red-zone pass rate), which ranks ninth in the NFL.

Emmanuel Ogbah & the Dolphins' Defense

Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with one interception, while also collecting five tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Miami has given up the ninth-most in the NFL at 1,004 (251 per game).

The Dolphins' points-against average on defense is 29.8 per game, fifth-worst in the NFL.

Miami has allowed one player to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Darren Waller vs. Emmanuel Ogbah Advanced Stats

Darren Waller Emmanuel Ogbah Rec. Targets 23 0 Def. Targets Receptions 15 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.2 0 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 153 5 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 38.3 1.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 52 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 1 Interceptions

